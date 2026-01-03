MP News: Over 30 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns, Crashes Into Ditch In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 30 passengers were injured after a speeding bus lost control and fell into a ditch in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Racho Ghat under Shahpura police station area on Saturday morning.

According to information, the accident took place at around 10 am when the bus broke the roadside railing and plunged off the road.

According to officials, a total of 32 passengers were injured in the accident. Among them, three passengers were in serious condition and were immediately referred to Jabalpur for advanced medical treatment.

The remaining injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Shahpura, where they are undergoing treatment. Doctors said most of the injured are out of danger.

The bus was carrying people who were travelling to Jabalpur for medical treatment. Shahpura police station in-charge Anurag Jamdar said the passengers were going to Sukh Sagar Hospital in Jabalpur for free treatment. The bus, bearing registration number MP 20 JK 9559, was on its way from Majholi to Jabalpur when the accident occurred near Racho Ghat.

After the incident, police reached the spot along with local villagers. With their help, the injured were rescued from the bus and shifted to the hospital. Police are working to identify all the injured passengers.

Most of them belong to nearby villages under the Shahpura Janpad area. Families of the injured have been informed.

Police have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.