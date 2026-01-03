 MP News: Over 30 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns, Crashes Into Ditch In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Over 30 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns, Crashes Into Ditch In Jabalpur

MP News: Over 30 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns, Crashes Into Ditch In Jabalpur

Over 30 passengers were injured after a speeding bus lost control and fell into a ditch near Racho Ghat in Shahpura while travelling to Jabalpur for medical treatment. Three passengers were seriously injured and referred to Jabalpur. Police and villagers rescued the injured and shifted them to Shahpura health centre. An investigation is underway.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over 30 passengers were injured after a speeding bus lost control and fell into a ditch in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Racho Ghat under Shahpura police station area on Saturday morning.

According to information, the accident took place at around 10 am when the bus broke the roadside railing and plunged off the road.

According to officials, a total of 32 passengers were injured in the accident. Among them, three passengers were in serious condition and were immediately referred to Jabalpur for advanced medical treatment.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Maharashtra: Sindhudurg Airport Secures DGCA Nod For 24x7 All-Weather Operations
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally

The remaining injured were taken to the Community Health Centre in Shahpura, where they are undergoing treatment. Doctors said most of the injured are out of danger.

Read Also
MP News: Clash Between Jain Community And Sweet Shop Staff In Jabalpur, Police Lathi Charge, Several...
article-image

The bus was carrying people who were travelling to Jabalpur for medical treatment. Shahpura police station in-charge Anurag Jamdar said the passengers were going to Sukh Sagar Hospital in Jabalpur for free treatment. The bus, bearing registration number MP 20 JK 9559, was on its way from Majholi to Jabalpur when the accident occurred near Racho Ghat.

After the incident, police reached the spot along with local villagers. With their help, the injured were rescued from the bus and shifted to the hospital. Police are working to identify all the injured passengers.

Most of them belong to nearby villages under the Shahpura Janpad area. Families of the injured have been informed.

Police have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.

Read Also
MP News: After Video Of Dancers Performing At Government School On New Year’s Party Goes Viral,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Over 30 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns, Crashes Into Ditch In Jabalpur

MP News: Over 30 Passengers Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns, Crashes Into Ditch In Jabalpur

Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan...

Bhopal News: 'Rajdhani Ka Pani Saaf, Swachh Aur Surakshit Hai,' Says BMC President Kishan...

Mp News: Night Chaupal Held To Hear People's Problems In Dindori

Mp News: Night Chaupal Held To Hear People's Problems In Dindori

MP News: Clash Between Jain Community And Sweet Shop Staff In Jabalpur, Police Lathi Charge, Several...

MP News: Clash Between Jain Community And Sweet Shop Staff In Jabalpur, Police Lathi Charge, Several...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 3, 2026: Cold Wave Tightens Grip In State, Today Feels Coldest...

Madhya Pradesh Weather Update January 3, 2026: Cold Wave Tightens Grip In State, Today Feels Coldest...