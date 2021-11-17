e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:53 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives Gwalior, will visit Pitambara Temple in Datia

He was welcomed by state Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Member of Parliament from Gwalior Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar and other BJP leaders.
FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his way to Jhansi made a brief halt at Maharajpura Airbase in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Sources said that Rajnath Singh will attend a programme in Jhansi. Then, he will reach Datia to offer prayer at Maa Pitambara Temple.

Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra will receive the defence minister in Datia.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
