Madhya Pradesh: Transformers burnt, Shujalpur city deprived of water for 3 days

Shujalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Transformers of the civic body’s waterworks have been out of order for the past three days, sources in the municipal body said on Tuesday.

Consequently, the residents are facing problems with drinking water. The residents have fetched water from far-flung areas and drawn water from tube wells; or, they have bought water from tankers.

Some people have expressed resentment about the civic body’s failure to repair the transformers and supply water.

Block Congress president Mangal Singh Rathor has written a letter to collector Dinesh Jain and to the department of urban administration.

In the letter, he mentioned the anger among people for not getting water which is available at Bamanghat.

This has happened only because of the transformers which were burnt, Rathor wrote.

Sources in the civic body said that a new transformer was being brought from Indore, which would improve water supply in the city.

The water will, however, be available two days after the transformer is installed, sources further said.

There are 4,000 water connections in the city. If water is not supplied even for a day it causes problems, because most of the people do not have any place to store water for three or four days.

A former corporator Mahendra Nahar said that the civic body spent money on various things, but they do hardly anything to deal with irregular water supply to the city.

According to Nahar, Prem Thapa who looks after the water supply in the city said that DP which would be installed on Wednesday and, only then, water supply would begin.

Efforts will be made to supply water from Wednesday, Thapa further said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:40 AM IST