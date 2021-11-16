Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing during marriage in Chambal, police registers case against Barati

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the ban, a man led a celebratory firing in his brother-in-law’s wedding ceremony in the housing colony area of Bhind.

According to the sources, the incident occurred outside the Lakeview Hotel in the city. The video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. In the viral video, a man is spotted firing two rounds from his gun while dancing in the wedding procession.

The police, however, registered a case against the Barati.

According to CSP Anand Rai, he has directed the city Kotwali TI to register the case after investigating the matter. He has also appealed to the public to stop celebratory firing in marriage parties and other programs. If such incidents come to the fore then the police will register a case against the concerned people, CSP Anand Rai said.

Notably, in the past years, many incidents have come to the fore, in which serious accidents have occurred because of celebratory firing. In view of which there is a complete ban on celebratory fire in weddings in the area.

