Madhya Pradesh: Death toll reaches 4, accused jailed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in case pertaining to suicide by five members of family reached four on Sunday, said Piplani police officials.

The police have arrested all the four accused and sent them to jail on Sunday.

The Piplani police station in charge Ajay Nayar told Free Press that the head of the family Sanjiv Joshi died in the hospital during course of treatment on Sunday.

On Thursday night, Sanjiv Joshi, his mother Nandni Joshi (65), his wife Archana, daughters Grishma (19) and Poorvi (16) residents of Ashoka Vihar Colony of Anand Nagar area, had taken poison-laced drink.

While Sanjiv Joshi died on Sunday, his mother Nandni Joshi (65), his daughters Grishma (19) and Poorvi (16) had died earlier. Now only wife of Sanjiv - Archana - is left and presently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Nayar further added that the four women -Babli Dubey, Rani Dubey, Urmila Khamara and Pramila Beldar - have been booked for abetting suicide. All the four has been arrested and have sent to jail on Sunday.

The police have recorded the dying declaration of Sanjiv and the statement of Archana.

In the statement given to police, Sanjiv alleged that the four tortured and harassed family publicly. Sanjiv had taken around 3.70 lakh from them in installments.

Recently, he had paid Rs 80,000 to Babli and Rani. But when they received the money, the two stated that this interest and principal amount of Rs 3.70 lakh is yet to come.

Sanjiv further told police that on Tuesday night when he reached home, his both daughters, wife and mother were crying because four had come to house and used abusive words for them.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Army man and his wife commit suicide in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:49 PM IST