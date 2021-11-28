Madhya Pradesh: Army man and his wife commit suicide in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old army man and his 25-year-old wife allegedly committed suicide at army family quarters, Jabalpur on Sunday, the police said.

Those who died were identified as Pankaj Singh, a resident of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh and his wife as Sunita Singh. Pankaj was posted as a rifleman in J&K rifle, Jabalpur. He had married to Sunita a year ago.

According to neighbours, they had a family dispute during the night. Pankaj was found hanging in the veranda and his wife was found hanging in her bedroom.

As soon as the staff saw the bodies, they informed their seniors. Acting on the information, Army officers reached the spot and informed the Cantt police after preliminary investigation.

The police confiscated the body in the presence of FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team and sent it for post mortem.

Cantt police station in charge Vijay Tiwari said, in the preliminary investigation it came to notice that they had married a year ago and their relation was not good. They usually had a dispute. No suicide note was found from their rooms. The police have confiscated their mobile. Mobile might help to solve the suicide case, Tiwari added.

CSP Cantt Bhawana Maravi said the matter would be clarified after the statement of their parents and post mortem report.

According to Cantt police, their bodies were kept in the mortuary after the post mortem. The bodies would be handed over to their parents after their statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 08:17 PM IST