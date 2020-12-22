Madhya Pradesh: Day and night temperatures soar marginally, condition may last two days

BHOPAL: Day as well as night temperatures soared marginally all over the state on Tuesday. The reason is a western disturbance and the condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.

However, Pachmarhi still recorded 3.0°Celsius. The western region of the state recorded a higher increase in comparison with the eastern region. This hike in temperatures is due to a western disturbance. But, despite the surge in temperatures, biting cold prevails in the state, especially in the eastern region.

In the western region, Bhopal recorded a rise of 1.3°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 8.4°Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 1.5°Celsius in the maximum temperature, which settled at 27.1°Celsius.