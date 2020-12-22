Madhya Pradesh: Day and night temperatures soar marginally, condition may last two days

BHOPAL: Day as well as night temperatures soared marginally all over the state on Tuesday. The reason is a western disturbance and the condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.
However, Pachmarhi still recorded 3.0°Celsius. The western region of the state recorded a higher increase in comparison with the eastern region. This hike in temperatures is due to a western disturbance. But, despite the surge in temperatures, biting cold prevails in the state, especially in the eastern region.
In the western region, Bhopal recorded a rise of 1.3°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 8.4°Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 1.5°Celsius in the maximum temperature, which settled at 27.1°Celsius.
Indore recorded a night temperature of 9.6°Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 1.7°Celsius in the maximum temperature, which settled at 28.2°Celsius. Gwalior recorded a rise of 2°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 7.4°Celsius.
In the eastern region, Umaria recorded a rise of 0.7°Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 4.1°Celsius. Rewa and Nowgaon recorded a rise of 0.6°Celsius and 0.2°Celsius in the night temperatures, which settled at 5.2°Celsius and 5.7°Celsius, respectively. Satna, too, recorded a rise of 0.6°Celsius in the night temperature at 7.0°Celsius. Rewa and Satna also recorded a rise of 1.0°Celsius in the day temperature.
Guna recorded 8.0°Celsius and Datia recorded 6.7°Celsius with aq nominal rise. Khargone recorded a rise of 3.2°Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 29.5°Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2°Celsius after a drop of 2.4°Celsius. Shajapur recorded 7.1°Celsius, while Raisen recorded 6.2°Celsius.
