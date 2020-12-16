Madhya Pradesh: Finally, sunshine in Indore but weather may turn cold after three days, says weatherman

Indore: The residents finally witnessed sunshine on Wednesday, after five days of overcast weather and rain. However, the morning remained foggy and visibility remained between 500-1000 metres from 6 am to 8.30 am.

Though clouds cleared, it was partially cloudy. The phenomenon pulled down the night temperature by two degrees Celsius on Tuesday as compared to what was recorded on Monday night. According to meteorological department officials, fog will occur for next couple of days. As the sky gets clear, the night temperature will take a nosedive while the day temperature will drop gradually.

Officials said weather will become cold after December 19. The night temperature on Tuesday was 14.6 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal. Level of humidity on Wednesday morning was 90 per cent.