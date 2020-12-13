Madhya Pradesh: With freakish weather, health department raises alarm over outbreak of seasonal diseases, says don’t confuse with Covid symptoms

Indore: As the city weather remained overcast for the third consecutive day with drizzle on Sunday morning, district health department has raised an alarm over outbreak of seasonal diseases due to change in weather conditions.

The department asked people not to relate symptoms of Covid with other disease and go for medical tests. Doctors said city will see a rise in seasonal diseases in the coming days. “As the weather turned freakish, the cases of seasonal ailments like cough, cold, fever, body ache, and vector borne diseases will increase. We usually see a rise of 15-20 per cent in cases in this season,” Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said. According to Malakar, it is a challenging period for people and medics as the symptoms of seasonal diseases are similar to Covid-19.