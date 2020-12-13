Madhya Pradesh: With freakish weather, health department raises alarm over outbreak of seasonal diseases, says don’t confuse with Covid symptoms

Indore: As the city weather remained overcast for the third consecutive day with drizzle on Sunday morning, district health department has raised an alarm over outbreak of seasonal diseases due to change in weather conditions.
The department asked people not to relate symptoms of Covid with other disease and go for medical tests. Doctors said city will see a rise in seasonal diseases in the coming days. “As the weather turned freakish, the cases of seasonal ailments like cough, cold, fever, body ache, and vector borne diseases will increase. We usually see a rise of 15-20 per cent in cases in this season,” Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said. According to Malakar, it is a challenging period for people and medics as the symptoms of seasonal diseases are similar to Covid-19.
General physician Dr Mahendra Jha said cases of seasonal diseases are increasing, specially typhoid and other vector-borne diseases. Typhoid is a bacterial disease and is caused due to intake of contaminated water and food. “People should maintain hygiene even if Covid-19 cases are decreasing,” he added. Incumbent CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said, “Pregnant women, children, and elderly people are more prone to the disease. They should be extra careful.”
No SUN day for third consecutive day: City weather remained cloudy for third consecutive day on Sunday. Meteorological department officials said sky will become clear by Sunday evening due to which mornings will become foggy. It will also lead in decreasing night temperature at least by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature on Saturday was 16 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees Celsius above the normal.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)