Madhya Pradesh: Day and night temperatures soar in state, mercury may drop after January 26

BHOPAL: The day, as well as night, temperature soared all over the state on Saturday. A temperature drop is expected after January 26 in the state. However, it was a relief from the biting cold conditions that are likely to prevail for the next couple of days in the state. A western disturbance now lies over the north of Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. An induced cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and the adjoining parts of Punjab. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over the eastern parts of Bangladesh. Senior officer in the meteorological department GD Mishra said, “The temperature increased all over the state and it’s due to a change in the wind pattern after a western disturbance. The condition will prevail for the next couple of days and the temperature will start falling after January 26 in the state.”

Bhopal reported a rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, which was 4.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 1.6 degrees Celsius at 11.0 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a marginal drop of 0.7 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 13.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature after a rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

Pachmarhi, Khajuraho, Rewa and Raisen recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius as the night temperature each. Pachmarhi recorded a rise of 3.8 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, while Khajuraho recorded a rise of 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Gwalior recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature at 24.4 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 9.2 degree Celsius. Shajapur recorded a 3.6 degrees Celsius rise in the night temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius. Umaria reported a night temperature of 6.4 degree Celsius, while Nowgaon recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius and Satna recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius.