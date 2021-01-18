Madhya Pradesh: Minimum temperature continues to soar across state, bringing respite from biting cold

BHOPAL: Night temperature continued to soar in the state on intervening period of Sunday night and wee hours of Monday morning.

The meteorological department said rise in minimum temperature is the impact of western disturbance present over Rajasthan. “It’s a temporary phase. Minimum temperature will fall again,” a department official said.

The maximum rise in night temperature of 4 degrees was recorded in Dhar. Raisen recorded rise of 3 degrees Celsius in night temperature that settled at 13 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded rise of 3.3 degrees in night temperature and settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.