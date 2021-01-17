Madhya Pradesh: Night temperature registers sharp rise across the state

BHOPAL: Night temperature registered a sharp rise during the intervening period of Saturday night and wee hours of Sunday.

The maximum rise of 4 degrees was recorded in Raisen, Datia, Khandwa and Sagar. Datia recorded minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius after rise of 4 degrees while Raisen and Khandwa recorded 10 degrees Celsius and 14.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Sagar recorded minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.3 degrees.

Bhopal recorded rise of 3.6 degrees in night temperature that settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 17.3 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.3 degrees.

Mandla was coldest with 4.6 degrees Celsius with marginal drop in temperature while Umaria recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius after rise of one degree.