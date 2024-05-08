MP: Stressed, Police Constable Shoots Self In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A constable allegedly lost his life after he shot himself on Wednesday in Morena. The constable was stationed at the DSP Headquarters.

He sustained a critical head injury and was rushed to the district hospital, immediately, where he succumbed during treatment.

The constable, identified as Vikram Parmar, resided in the government quarters behind the old Civil Lines police station.

It is reported that he had been under prolonged mental stress. However, the reason for the suicide remains unknown. Presently, the police department is investigating the matter.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police department, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, with the Superintendent of Police from Morena also present at the autopsy house. The motive behind this tragic step taken by the deceased is yet to be determined, and the police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the entire case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: |

Jobless Man Attempts Suicide by Jumping in Front of Moving Train

A few days ago, a youth, grappling with joblessness, had jumped in front of the Jhansi-Etawah Express in Gwalior in an attempt to end his life. Fortunately, the alert loco pilot had immediately applied emergency brakes, saving his life. However, his failed suicide attempt had left him trapped between the wheels of the train engine, resulting in injuries to his legs. Consequently, both of his toes had to be amputated. The spine-chilling video of the young man trapped under the train engine at the railway station had surfaced on social media.