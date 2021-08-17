Madhya Pradesh: Damage by flood pegged at Rs 2,000 cr; Central team tours affected areas

Advertisement

Bhopal: A Central team that inspected damages to properties in flood affected Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Morena and Sheopur districts on Monday and Tuesday suggested to the state government developing of model towns for those whose houses were completely damaged, as per an official release.

As per the survey, as many as 57527 houses were damaged in 2444 villages while crops were damaged in crops destroyed in 1.01lakh hectare area. The damage has been estimated at about Rs 2000 crore, as per the release.

“The team also inspected the damage done to the bridge over Parvati river. It reached village Sila and Palaicha of Bhitarwar tehsil of Gwalior district on Tuesday. It took stock of the damage caused by excessive rainfall in both the villages. During the visit, the central team visited the damaged houses, government properties, culverts and farms in the flood affected villages and discussed with the affected families”, said an official release.

The central team asked the officials to repair the roads damaged due to excessive rain at the earliest so that the transport system could go on smoothly again. The team stopped at various places in the rural area and discussed with the villagers and inquired about the damage caused due to excessive rainfall, said the release.

The team suggested speedy relief operations in all the affected villages.

Collector Gwalior Kaushalendra Vikram Singh informed the officials in detail about the damage caused in both the villages of Bhitarwar tehsil of Gwalior district and the immediate relief given to the affected.

The team led by Sunil Kumar Varnwal, joint secretary, Government of India, was accompanied by the commissioner Land Records, MP Govt Gyaneshwar Patil, divisional commissioner, Gwalior Ashish Saxena and others.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:56 PM IST