Madhya Pradesh: Crime branch burst gang duping unemployed youth for PlayBoy jobs in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police bursted a 3-member-gang who used to cheat unemployed youths for PlayBoy jobs in Gwalior on Thursday.

The accused ran a fake company in the name of Deepak traders through which they used to target the youths. They also used to make fake Adhar cards and PAN cards.

The accused further told the police that they cheat youths in lieu of providing PlayBoy jobs. They had been running the racket since 2019.

The crime branch police had received several complaints in this regard. Acting on the complaint, an official reached their office as an applicant at flat no.1, Bansi Ram Market in the city. After that the police took all the accused into custody.

The police have recovered 30 sim cards, 56 ATM cards, 50 Aadhar cards, 20 PAN cards, 10 keypad mobile, 4 android mobile, one Macbook, registration copy of Deepak traders company, inkpad and stamps of the company from the spot.

The police also seized Rs 18 lakh from the accounts of the accused. According to police, two accused were from Morena and one from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. All of them were only class 12th passed.

The police registered a case against them under section 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC and started further investigation into the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:04 PM IST