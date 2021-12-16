Madhya Pradesh: Use, sale of Chinese manjha banned for next two months in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday ordered a ban on the production, sale and use of Chinese manjha, thread made of nylon or synthetic material for flying kites during the festivities of Makar Sankranti, terming it as dangerous to human life, birds, animals and harmful to environment.

This ban will be effective in the district, some 340-kms from the state capital, for the next two months or till further order, the official said.

People, especially children and youths, engage in kite-flying during the Makar Sankranti festival on January 14, the order issued by the district collector Gautam Singh said.

But it is necessary to ban the use of thread made of synthetic material or Chinese manjha as it is harmful for the environment and creates danger to the humans, birds and animals.

So, the manufacturing, storage, sale and use of Chinese manjha or synthetic thread is being banned under section 144 of CrPC and its violation may attract action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the order said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Commercial building on agricultural land in the middle of town

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:56 AM IST