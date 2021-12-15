Madhya Pradesh: Commercial building on agricultural land in the middle of town

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of a complaint lodged by a person from Agrawal community in Nagda, SDM Ashutosh Goswami has directed tehsildar Ashish Khare to investigate accusations against office-bearers of the society.

Complainant Yogesh Agrawal, a resident of Chambal road, Nagda has complained that office-bearers of the society had constructed two buildings of Agrawal Samaj Dharamshala in the middle of the town without the permission of municipality and diversion from relevant government department. Recently, Agrawal lodged a complaint with SDM Goswami.

He claimed that the land survey number 449/5 and survey number 449/6, 444 of Padlya Kala Nagda, a total area of ??0.2010 hectare, on which the building of Agrawal Samaj Birlagram Nagda was built, had been mentioned in the above land revenue records for agricultural use.

It is registered in the name of a residential building. Along with this, it has also been alleged in the complaint that a dharamshala was maintained by Agrawal Samaj Birlagram Nagda on the above land and there was also an open area.

In this case, complainant Yogesh said that some of the society members made a hefty profit by renting out this Dharamshala for marriage and other auspicious programs. Some of the society members were not only fooling community people but municipality and revenue department also.

The complainant claimed that both these acts are criminal and punishable. He demanded a fair investigation into the matter and legal action against the office bearers concerned.

When contacted, acting president of Agrawal Samaj in Nagda Vinod Generiwal denied any information about the complaint. 'I will be able to say something in this regard only after discussing it with all the office bearers of the society,' he said.

Similarly when contacted SDM Ashutosh Goswami said that he received a complaint pertaining to Agrawal Dharamshala in which the complainant claimed that the construction was done without diversion and legal permission of the municipality. Taking cognizance of the complaint, tehsildar has been instructed to investigate the matter and submit the report, SDM Goswami said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Collector threatens to hang official for failing to meet vaccination target

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:01 PM IST