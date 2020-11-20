Madhya Pradesh: Cowsheds to go to private parties, proposal may come in Gau Cabinet

The government plans to hand over management of cowsheds to private parties.

The above proposal is being put up before the Gau Cabinet at its first meeting at Salria in Agar district on Sunday.

The cabinet is set to discuss about construction of cowsheds, their management and other aspects related to protection of cattle.

There are 1,200 cowsheds in the state. More than 600 cowsheds have already been functioning.

Now, the government plans to set up 1,000 cowsheds. Out of 1,000 cowsheds, 600 have already begun to function. The government has provided Rs 20 for fodder for each cow.

The government wants that private parties should be given the responsibility to manage those cowsheds and arrange fodder for the cattle there.

The government has approved setting up of 1,722 cowsheds in coming years. Private parties should manage those cowsheds so that burden on the government may lessen.

The Gau Cabinet may also discuss about the policies of cowsheds and about how the cow keepers can market cow dung and cow urine to strengthen their income.

The Congress had raised the issue of cow protection before the assembly election in 2018.

The party also raised the issue of setting up cowsheds in the House and worked for it.

Now, the BJP wants to work on the issue after winning by-elections.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the animal husbandry department cannot alone look after the cow-related issue.

According to him, the forest department arranges fodder for cattle, and the construction of cowsheds is the responsibility of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

For this reason, a committee of ministers has been formed, he said.

Apart from ministers of the departments concerned, their principal secretaries will be part of the committee that the panel may work fast.