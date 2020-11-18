'MP is lit': Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt's plan to set up 'cow cabinet' has Twitter baffled

A Wednesday morning tweet by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has set Twitter abuzz. In a post in Hindi, he said that the government had decided to set up a 'Cow Cabinet' to protect bovines in the state. The Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments would be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet', Chouhan announced.
"It has been decided to set up a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.
The announcement however has evoked a mixed bag of reactions from people online. While many on Twitter wondered why this was an urgent priority for the state government - as compared to other issues such as women's safety and the COVID-19 pandemic - others have hailed the initiative. Many others took it as an opportunity to crack jokes about the entire topic.
Some on the micro-blogging site called for cabinets to help protect other animals (we're assuming that they were attempting a joke) even as others marvelled at the situation. "MP is lit!" read one excited comment.
"Our priorities need to be clear in life as it seen from this tweet by Honorable Chief Minister Saheb," jibed another.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)