Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 victim stolen from Jabalpur Medical College, case registered

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against unidentified thieves for stealing belongings of a COVID-19 patient from Jabalpur Medical College, sources said.

The patient identified as Durgesh Patel, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Kachpura locality, was admitted to Jabalpur Medical College after he was tested COVID-19 positive in the first week of April. He died during treatment on April 19.

The complainant, Vijay Patel, who is brother-in-law of the deceased, told police that Durgesh Patel was carrying a mobile phone and cash Rs 4,000 when he was admitted to the hospital.

But, the mobile phone, cash and other belongings were missing when his body was handed over to family members.

The family members later approached Hospital staff and inquired about the mobile phone and other belongings but the staff refused to give information.

In charge of Garha police station Rakesh Tiwari said that a case of theft had been registered following a complaint of Vijay Patel. “We have registered against unidentified persons and started an investigation,” Tiwari said.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:15 PM IST