Madhya Pradesh: Country's eminent lawyers to plead for government in HC for 27% reservation to OBC: Minister Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal: Country’s eminent lawyers including Madhya Pradesh’s advocate general will plead in the high court for 27% reservation to other backward class (OBC) in the state as was decided in a meeting held on Thursday and chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sharing information with the media, urban development minister Bhupendra Singh said it was decided in the meeting that in the next hearing on the petition in the high court eminent lawyers like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tushar Mehta besides the state’s advocate general Purushaindra Kaurav will present the government’s side with a prayer for allowing the state government to implement the decision for enhanced reservation to the OBC from 14% to 27%.

Bhupendra Singh said, “Madhya Pradesh government is committed to providing 27% reservation to other backward classes. An in-depth discussion was held in the meeting attended by BJP MLAs belonging to OBC and many prominent lawyers in which it was decided that all possible efforts would be made in this regard.”

He said, “OBC has been getting 14% reservation under the BJP government for a long time. Also, the government has also provided full opportunities to the backward class candidates on the basis of merit in government services.”

In fact, he alleged, it was the then Congress government headed by Kamal Nath which pretended to give enhanced reservation to the OBC ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. As the then advocate general said in the court that the government only wanted to give only 14% reservation to the OBC candidates in the public service commission examinations.

Those who attended the meeting include ministers in Chouhan cabinet Kamal Patel, Mohan Yadav and Ramkhelawan Patel.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:22 PM IST