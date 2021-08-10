Jabalpur: State government agrees on 27% reservation to OBC in court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): State government has agreed to provide 27% reservation to the OBCs considering their population in the state. Government presented its view in court on Tuesday in a petition in Jabalpur High Court.

However, the court has given September 1 for next hearing in the case. Lawyer of petitioner, Aditya Sanghi said that till then 14% reservation for OBC will continue. “State government has informed the court that considering more than 50% population of the OBCs in state, they should get enhanced (27%) reservation,” said Sanghi.

Sanghi said that the government’s argument was against SC judgment that restricts quota limits beyond 50%.

However, Rameshwar Singh, advocate contesting in favour of 27% OBC reservation said that the court has clarified that stay on 27% was only for a specific medical recruitment case and not applied on all jobs and admissions.