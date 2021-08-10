Madhya Pradesh: Conman ‘dodging’ police arrest for months nabbed by BJP MLA in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A conman, who was ‘dodging’ police arrest for months, was nabbed by a BJP MLA in Jabalpur.

The accused identified as Raj Kumar Dubey have duped over 400 villagers on pretext of helping them to get benefit of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

The BJP MLA from Panagar in Jabalpur, Indu Tiwari had received several complaints from villagers of his constituency about frauds. He had informed the concerned police station, but no action was taken.

Indu Tiwari along with his staff members decided to nab the fraudster. They finally managed to nab the conman and handed him over to police for further action.