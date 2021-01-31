Madhya Pradesh corona update: Three districts have more than 100 active cases

BHOPAL: Only three districts—Indore, Bhopal and Betul—have active cases numbering more than 100. Indore has 404, while Bhopal has 796 and Betul has 121 active cases. Ten districts have fewer than 10 active cases and the districts are Morena (2), Anuppur (6), Seoni (8), Bhind (9), Umaria (7), Alirajpur (3), Mandla (4), Ashok Nagar (4), Newari (3) and Agar-Malwa (3). There are 2,665 active cases in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, 15 districts reported no corona cases and these districts are Niwari, Burhanpur, Agarmalwa, Ashok Nagar, Alirajpur, Guna, Seoni, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Harda, Rajgarh, Morena, Vidisha and Rewa.

Similarly, 10 districts, such as Satna, Neemuch, Shahdol, Barwani, Mandsaur, Raisen, Khandwa, Chhattarpur, Shajapur and Tikamgarh, reported only one positive case in the state.

Madhya Pradesh reported 226 corona cases, pushing its tally to 255,112 and toll to 3,810 with three deaths. A total of 248,637 patients have been cured so far, with 318 being cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 1.2 per cent with 18,143 samples being sent for testing. Indore reported 57 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 57,490 and toll to 924, while Bhopal reported 54 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 42,535 and toll to 611. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 13 and 14 positive cases, respectively.