Madhya Pradesh: Mother who lost her son due to corona, performs puja of vaccine, thanks to PM

As soon as it was brought to the vaccination centre, a nurse Neelima Dongre who lost her 24-year-old son Rishabh due to corona performed arti of box containing a total of 440 vaccine. She followed it with puja and drawing of the auspicious-- Swathika symbol over the box.

Dongre lost her son on April 19, 2020 after he contracted to the virus. He was referred to Indore from Dhar hospital. Rishabh was first from Kukshi to die of corona.

Sister Neelima Dongre has appealed to the public to get vaccinate and has thanked the Prime Minister and said no other suffers life her.

“My child was working as a corona volunteer in the village before being corona positive. He was working with an organisation for making free arrangements of tea and water for the cops and others frontline worked amid Covid outbreak.

When my son complained of cold cough and fever, we referred him to Dhar. From there her was referred to Indore as his health condition worsened. After two to three days my child left us forever,” Dongre said.

To ensure that no mother or family ever goes through this ordeal of bearing the loss of a child I again urge one and all to go for vaccination without any fear or doubt.

Block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat praised the efforts of health workers and staff nurse especially of Neelima. He said that despite losing her son, she remained devoted to her duty.

400 to be vaccinated

BMO Dr Rawat told Free Press that Kukshi has received a total of 440 vaccince doses and this will be administered to 400 health workers out of 560 who were listed for the first phase of vaccination. Vaccination is slated to be held between January 25 and 29 and except on January 26. Every day 100 health workers are set to get vaccine, Dr Rawat added.