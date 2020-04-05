Madhya Pradesh: Corona positive IAS Pallavi Jain Govil breaks protocol, Vijay Kumar opts for private hospital

BHOPAL: All rules of the state government made for treating common people down with covid-19 have been put on ice after many a top official was diagnosed with the disease.

It is necessary that those who have been tested positive for covid-19 should be admitted to certain hospitals.

Such patients can neither be treated at home nor admitted to any other hospital.

The above rule, however, has been shelved after two senior IAS officers were tested positive for the disease.

Principal secretary of health Pallavi Jain Govil should have been admitted to one of the hospitals where patients down with covid-19 are treated.

Nonetheless, according to reports, Govil is in a rest house of the forest department. But AIIMS, BMHRC and Chirayu Medical College have been reserved for treating the patients down with covid-19.

Such patients, however, cannot be admitted to any other hospital. The officials of the district administration could not give any reason for her not being admitted to one of the three hospitals.

Earlier to this, chief executive officer of Ayushman Bharat Vijay Kumar put the lives of some of the patients at risk at a private hospital.

When Vijay Kumar was diagnosed with covid-19 he admitted himself to a private hospital without going to one of the hospitals reserved for treating the covid-19 positive cases.

Kumar down with covid-19 remained in the hospital for two days. Now, he has been shifted from the private hospital.

According to reports, though Kumar was diagnosed with the disease he was going to office. His going to office may have increased the chances of other people getting afflicted by the virus.

Other people may get infected, due to carelessness of these IAS officers. Their colleagues are also scared.

Posters were not stuck to home walls

Son of principal secretary Pallavi Jain Bharat Govil returned from the USA last month. According to rules, those who come from foreign country should remain in quarantine for 14 days. The name of Bharat figured in the list of those who came from abroad, but the administration did not stick any poster to his house.

It is feared that, since the son of Govil was not tested, he may have spread the virus. Some of the people do not show the symptoms of infection, but they may infect others.