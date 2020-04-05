Coronavirus in India: Section 144 imposed in Nodia till April 30; later changed to April 14

The decision has been taken in an effort to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The district administration has also ordered all educational institutes to not collect the fee from students during the lockdown.

“Keeping in mind the present coronavirus situation in the district and in an effort to contain it’s spread, section 144 is being imposed in the district. Even after the lockdown is lifted, no political, religious, social, sports, cultural gatherings will be allowed to take place. Rallies, processions are also prohibited till the given time frame. Legal action will be taken in case of non-compliance,” said Suhas LY, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, The Indian Express reported.

Till Saturday evening, 58 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar alone. So far, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 227 COVID-19 cases, out which 19 people have been cured and two have lost their lives.

The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh through video conference over COVID-19 situation in the state.

(With ANI inputs)