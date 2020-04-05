Coronavirus in India: 8 Tablighi Jammat members from Malaysia caught at Delhi's IGI Airport

Eight Tablighi Jamaat members from Malaysia, who were about to board a special flight at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, were caught and handed over to the police on Sunday.

NDTV reported that these eight Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended the religious congregation in the national capital's Nizamuddin Markaz from March 13 to 15, were hiding at different places in Delhi and were about to board a Malindo Air relief flight to Malaysia.

The Immigration Department had a list of Tablighi Jamaat members and based on the list the eight members trying to return back to their country were intercepted. Later, they were handed over to the Aviation Security (CISF) personnel at the airport and then to the Delhi police.

As per the rule established by the Centre, all the persons who were intercepted will have to stay in quarantine in India.

Meanwhile, in the wake of nearly 30 per cent of the coronavirus cases in India linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Delhi Police is now using mobile data to trace the Tablighi Jamaat members who attended their religious event. Also, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday visited at Nizamuddin Markaz for an investigation.

Many foreign nationals who attended the religious gathering, among other Indians, have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined across the country so far, a home ministry official said on Saturday.

The Centre and state governments have been tracking and checking all those who attended the event in a bid to stop the spread of the disease and to provide treatment to those who are infected.

Meanwhile, a total of 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases have reported in India till Sunday afternoon. The death toll rose to 79, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.

(With ANI inputs)