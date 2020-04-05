Coronavirus at Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police using mobile data to trace Tablighis who attended event

In the wake of nearly 30 per cent of the coronavirus cases in India linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the Delhi Police is now using mobile data to trace the Tablighi Jamaat members who attended their religious event in the national capital's Nizamuddin Markaz between March 13 to 15.

NDTV reported that the Delhi Police is checking all those people whose GPS location in March showed the presence in and around the Nizamuddin area. They are also being helped by the police in other states in the mapping process of the Tablighi Jamaat members.

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday visited at Nizamuddin Markaz for an investigation.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government, in a joint operation with the police, evacuated over 2,300 people from the Markaz and sanitised the area. Evacuees were sent to hospitals or put under quarantine at different facilities.

Earlier, Delhi Police had served a notice to the Jamaat chief asking several questions regarding the congregation held at Nizamuddin after an FIR was registered in the matter under the Epidemic Disease Act.

Several state governments are identifying and tracing all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a total of 3374 confirmed COVID-19 cases have reported in India till Sunday afternoon. The death toll rose to 79, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.

(With ANI inputs)