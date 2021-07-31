Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew extended till August 10 in the state, home department issues orders

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to extend the corona curfew in the state till August 10. The home department issued the orders on Saturday.

The state government has issued the orders to follow the ërule of sixí, while going to market or other places. On July 14, the state government issued corona guideline. The state government is lifting restrictions as the second wave of corona is getting weaker but infection persists.

Keeping in view the possibility of third wave, the government has decided to continue the ban on the social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, fairs and public gatherings.

All the coaching classes will remain closed, online classes can be run in the state. The training programme can be organised with 50% strength.

All religious places are open but more than six people cannot gather at the same spot.

All the shops and business enterprises can run according to the time. Cinema halls can run with 50 per cent sitting capacity. The directors have to ensure implementation of Covid-19 protocol.

All the gym and fitness centres can run but with 50 per cent of the strength. All the sports activities can be organised and stadium can be opened without spectators. The hotels and restaurants can be run with 100 per cent capacity and they can remain open till 10 pm.