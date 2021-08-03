Madhya Pradesh: Cops call Panchayat solve 11-year-old land dispute at one go

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): There is a saying that it takes two generations to solve a land dispute, the city police with the help of the Panchayat have worked out such a dispute which had been going on in the court for 11 years.

The cops called a Panchayat in Ratanpura village under Nagra police station recently and solve the land dispute between seven families

The police said that the Panchayat had imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on a Asha worker for throwing a woman out of her land allotted to her by the government.

The harassed Asha worker set herself afire. The police registered a case against eight members of the Panchayat in connection with the case.

The police further said that the state government had allotted 27 bighas to seven landless families in 1990.

In 2006-07, the government constructed a 25-foot road in the middle of the land. As a result, the land allotted to seven families was allotted. Besides that, a few people encroached upon the government land.

A few people could not do that, as they did not have government land near their houses.

Therefore, there had been a dispute among the members of the seven families since 2010. A few days ago, an FIR was registered against some people at Nagra police station.

In charge of the police station Dharmendra Malaviya called a Panchayat in Ratanpura village and put up a proposal for solving the dispute.

According to the proposal, the land of all seven families should be equally used for the 25-foot road.

All the disputing families agreed to the proposal, Malviya said, adding that the demarcation of land would take place in a day or two.