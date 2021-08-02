Madhya Pradesh: Red-faced government to introduce stringent punishment for illicit liquor sale

Bhopal: There will be stringent punishment for those engaged in trade of illicit liquor, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the law and order review meeting held at Mantralaya here on Monday. The government will bring a proposal to this effect in cabinet meeting.

Sale of spurious liquor has claimed several lives in state, which has left the state government red-faced. Chouhan said deaths caused by spurious liquor are a serious crime. “Strict action should be taken against persons involved in illegal liquor business with immediate effect. Delay in this will not be tolerated,” he added.

He said all possible efforts should be made in a concerted manner to check illicit liquor being brought from neighbouring states. The issue must be discussed with concerned states.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that tankers ferrying OP (over-proof) alcohol from distillery have an e-lock system. If any distillery of state is found involved in its illegal transportation, it should be shut down immediately.