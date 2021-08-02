Madhya Pradesh: Red-faced government to introduce stringent punishment for illicit liquor sale

Bhopal: There will be stringent punishment for those engaged in trade of illicit liquor, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the law and order review meeting held at Mantralaya here on Monday. The government will bring a proposal to this effect in cabinet meeting.
Sale of spurious liquor has claimed several lives in state, which has left the state government red-faced. Chouhan said deaths caused by spurious liquor are a serious crime. “Strict action should be taken against persons involved in illegal liquor business with immediate effect. Delay in this will not be tolerated,” he added.
He said all possible efforts should be made in a concerted manner to check illicit liquor being brought from neighbouring states. The issue must be discussed with concerned states.
The chief minister directed officials to ensure that tankers ferrying OP (over-proof) alcohol from distillery have an e-lock system. If any distillery of state is found involved in its illegal transportation, it should be shut down immediately.
He said that investigation should be started by forming a special team to reach roots of illegal liquor business. “It should be completely eliminated from the state,” he added. It was informed at the meeting that holograms will carry QR code to ensure that holograms on liquor bottles are not copied and misused. This will have 20 to 25 features. State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra laid stress on checking sale of illegal and non-standard liquor served in bars.
The chief minister expressed concern over increasing habit of online gaming among children leading to suicides. He directed officials to develop monitoring mechanism for it.
At the meeting, it was informed that 938 missing children were recovered in July under Operation Muskaan. Cybercrime, naxal activities were also discussed in the meeting.
Besides home minister, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, state DGP Vivek Johri, additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora and principal secretary (commercial tax) Deepali Rastogi were present.