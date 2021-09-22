Madhya Pradesh: Constable accused of misbehaving with civic body employee line-attached, enquiry initiated

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): The district superintendent of police Guru Karan Singh on Tuesday line attached the head constable Kriparam Meena, who was accused of beating up a civic body employee on Monday, informed the officials from the police department.

Singh has instructed the sub-divisional officer to conduct an investigation in the case.

The victim of abuse, Santosh Botham, had told Free Press, “When I was returning from duty after the immersion ceremony of the idols of Ganesh, drunken head constable Kriparam Meena hurled abuses at me and beat me up. I was accompanied by a staff Shahrukh. He kept misbehaving with us despite us telling him that we were civic body employees.”

Botham and Shahrukh, who work on daily wages, were put on duty at the Ghat of Kandeli river on the occasion of immersion of the idols of Ganesh festival.

Botham said that the immersion ceremony continued till late in the night, and the incident occurred when he was going to drop a colleague Shahrukh on a motorcycle. Botham said that the constable was not in police uniform.

In protest against the incident, the employees of the municipality struck work on Monday and demanded suspension of the constable for misbehaving with a government staffer, with a protest march under the banner of All India Safai Workers Trade Union.

They only let the water supply running and did work for the same on the chief municipal officer’s persuassion, the rest were closed, informed the sources.

They handed over memorandums to the sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer of police to take action against Meena.

They also handed over a memorandum to the collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Guru Karan Singh after which they line-attached Meena.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021