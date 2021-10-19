Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen pretend to be Ram Bhakts but they don’t have faith in (Hindu) religion, says Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen pretend to be Ram Bhakts. But the construction of Ram temple started in Ayodhya during BJP rule. State urban development minister and chairman of BJP by-election committee Bhupendra Singh Thakur stated this while talking to media here on Monday.

Of late, Lord Ram has been figuring in poll speeches of BJP and Congress leaders.

Recently, Congress leaders had claimed that they planned and executed ‘Ram -Van -Path -Gaman project in Chitrakoot. To this, Thakur said that if Congressmen had respect for Lord Ram, the construction of Ram temple would not have taken 450 years.

“In Ayodhya, temple construction started when we came to power. Congressmen pretend to be Ram Bhakts but they don’t have faith in (Hindu) religion,” he added.

He pointed out that Congress has made false promises to waive farm loans but they didn’t do anything. “We are depositing farmers’ loan amounta in banks so that latter do not become defaulters,” Thakur said.

He also claimed that their government is paying crop insurance amount, which was not given by Kamal Nath government. He further alleged that the Congress leaders speak on irrelevant topics. Congress leaders are threatening the voters and BJP workers meeting them amicably, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:36 AM IST