Madhya Pradesh: Congress to launch statewide agitations against farm bills

Congress is going to launch statewide agitation against the three agriculture bills passed by the Parliament. The demonstrations will be held from September 24 to October 10, said party state media president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday. The party workers will take out protest rallies at the district headquarters and submit the memorandum to the collectors expressing their objection to the bills. Later the party leaders will address a press conference and voice their concerns over the farm bills.

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign for giving false statements on the farmer loan waiver scheme launched by Kamal Nath- led Congress government, said Patwari.

The party members will lodge an FIR against the agriculture minister Kamal Patel for making false statements in connection with farm loan scheme, he said.