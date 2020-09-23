Kerala mulls legal steps against controversial farm Bills

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the state government is looking at if legal steps can be initiated against the controversial farm Bills which were passed recently by the two Houses of parliament.

The two controversial Bills --- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha last week.

"At our cabinet meeting, there was a discussion on whether legal steps can be initiated. That is now being looked into and once it's done, a decision will be taken," said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran on Wednesday termed the statement of the Kerala government about taking legal steps against the farm Bills as a bluff.

"The government has done nothing for the farmers besides making juicy promises. The state witnessed two major floods, but even after two years, the farmers have not received the compensation promised to them," said Ramachandran.

Incidentally, Kerala in January this year became the first state in the country to file a suit in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, following which other states also followed suit.