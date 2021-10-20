e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:06 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Congress sets up 'Lena Bank' in protest of rising inflation

Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has set up ‘Lena Bank’ in Bhopal to lodge their protest against rising inflation in the country.

The ‘bank’ was set up in front of Prabhat Petrol pumps on Tuesday afternoon, where Congress workers and leaders were appointed as bank employees.

The congress worker who was deployed as a cashier was wearing a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Manoj Shukla said that loans for purchasing petrol-diesel and groceries were symbolically distributed from the bank.

“Price of diesel and petrol has been rising every day. The rate of grocery items has also almost doubled. The government has completely failed to control rising inflations. Therefore, we were bound to set up a bank to give loans to poor people,” Shukla said while talking to journalists.

He further said that if inflation was not controlled by the government, he along with his party leaders and workers would stage protests across the state.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 02:07 PM IST
