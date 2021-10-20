Bhopal: If MLA's son doesn't surrender, police will take such action that it will become example, says Home Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said if Congress MLA’s son wanted in rape case does not surrender before police in next two days, the police will take such a strict action that it will become an example in Madhya Pradesh.

Mishra was talking to journalists here at his official residence in Bhopal on Wednesday.

“I have instructed IG Indore to increase the reward from 15000 to 25000 on the accused's arrest. I am also requesting to Congress MLA Murli Morwal to make his rape accused son surrender before police, otherwise such a strict action will be taken that it will become an example,” Mishra said.

On Tuesday, Indore police detained and questioned the younger son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal in connection with an alleged rape case against his elder brother Karan Morwal.

The MLA’s elder son Karan Morwal has been evading his arrest for over six months.

The police had also put wanted posters across Indore and announced a reward of Rs 15000 on Karan's arrest.

In April this year, the victim who is member of youth congress lodged a complaint with Indore police, accusing Karan Morwal of raping her on pretext of marriage.

The police have registered a case and now have been trying to arrest the accused.

A video had later also circulated on social media in which the accused was heard saying no one would help the victim.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:21 PM IST