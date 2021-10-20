Madhya Pradesh: ‘Social media friend’ held for raping minor girl

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor girl in Ujjain on Tuesday. Police said that the girl, a resident of Azadnagar in Ujjain, came in contact with the accused via Instagram, a social media platform. They started chatting on daily basis. The girl alleged that the accused asked her to steal money from the store where she worked and give it to him.

But the storeowner found about the theft by scanning CCTV footage of the outlet. He accused minor girl of stealing money between October 2 and 18. The store operator shared the information with the minor's mother. The woman and the girl went to Madhav Nagar Police Station and filed a case against Shailendra, under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

When the cyber cell checked Shailendra's social media profile, he turned out to be one Sohail. Sohail raped her on many occasions at his friend's room in Palkhanda village, she alleged.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:35 AM IST