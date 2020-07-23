Madhya Pradesh: Congress return in power difficult, question raised on state party leadership

The Congress’s hope to return to power in the state after the by-elections has begun to wane, because its legislators are switching over to the BJP one after another.

The Congress leadership is trying to boost the morale of the workers by saying that the party will return to power after the by-polls. Yet, their enthusiasm is ebbing out, because three law-makers of the party have crossed over to the BJP in ten days.

There is no end in sight to the party legislators’ joining the BJP. According to sources, a few more legislators are set to go to the rival camp. Once such legislators quit the Congress, it will be easy for the BJP to save its government by winning only a few seats in the by-elections.

Out of 27 seats, which have fallen vacant, BJP needs to win only nine. On the other hand, the Congress will require minimum 26 seats to return to power.