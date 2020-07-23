Madhya Pradesh: Congress return in power difficult, question raised on state party leadership

The Congress’s hope to return to power in the state after the by-elections has begun to wane, because its legislators are switching over to the BJP one after another.
The Congress leadership is trying to boost the morale of the workers by saying that the party will return to power after the by-polls. Yet, their enthusiasm is ebbing out, because three law-makers of the party have crossed over to the BJP in ten days.
There is no end in sight to the party legislators’ joining the BJP. According to sources, a few more legislators are set to go to the rival camp. Once such legislators quit the Congress, it will be easy for the BJP to save its government by winning only a few seats in the by-elections.
Out of 27 seats, which have fallen vacant, BJP needs to win only nine. On the other hand, the Congress will require minimum 26 seats to return to power.
When the BJP formed government, Congress launched a campaign that Kamal Nath would return to power, but the exodus of legislators turned the drive meaningless.
During Nath’s tenure as chief minister, those legislators who were unhappy thought if the Congress returned to power the former chief minister would again pull the strings. Accordingly, they are looking up to the BJP.
The legislators’ flight from the party put a question mark on Nath’s leadership. Nath has become a one-man show in the state.
Nath is MPCC president as well as leader of opposition, and it is said that if the Congress returns to power he will be the chief minister.
Nath’s shortcoming is his lack of connection with the state politics. One can manage national politics by going alone, but one has to set up emotional cord even with small leaders.
One has to interact and share food with them. Nath keeps away from it and wants to talk to party legislator only on specific points.
The MLAS are asked to depart even before they finish talks, so they are disillusioned with the party.
The Congress government formed after 15 years lost power in 15 months. Despite the loss of power, the flight of legislators from the party has not stopped.
In the CLP meeting on Sunday, the party leaders claimed that nobody would quit, but another MLA joined the BJP only after three days of that claim.
