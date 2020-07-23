Coronavirus in Bhopal: 2 CRPF jawans, female worker from CID headquarters test positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal reported 190 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Out of these new cases were two CRPF jawans and a female worker from CID headquarters. Three patients each were reported from Hinotiya RAF Campus and RF Campus.

A resident doctor from of Shivaji Nagar also tested positive for COVID-19. Five members of a family in Shivaji Nagar and four members of another family in Naveen Nagar were also infected. Four people infected from EME centre in the city also tested positive.

MPSC Finance, Arera Colony, Riviera Town, Idgah Hills, Katara Hills, Ashoka Garden, Barkheda Pathani and Tulsi Nagar are among the COVID-19 infected areas in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal from July 24 to August 2 in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

"A decision has been taken to implement 10 days lockdown in Bhopal from the night of July 24 to August 2. This decision has been taken in view of the situation of the coronavirus infection in the Madhya Pradesh capital," Mishra tweeted in Hindi.