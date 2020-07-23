Indore: Video of IMC employees 'harassing' street vendors goes viral, Adl Commissioner denies allegation

The day when the IMC commissioner gave permission to the handcart vendors, a video went viral of a teenage boy selling eggs whose handcart was allegedly thrown by the IMC team on Wednesday in Musakhedi area where the movement of street vendors was prohibited. IMC additional commissioner, Devendra Singh denied the allegations and said it was the boy's grandfather's fault. An enquiry has been issued on the incident.
In the video, a teenage boy was seen yelling at the IMC team and alleging that they had thrown his handcart which was had eggs on it. He seems ready to take on the IMC employees who were seen whisking away from the place. People around there shot the video and shared it on social media after which it went viral.
IMC Commissioner, Devendra Singh said, "When the team reached at the spot to impose fine on the boy's grandfather, he denied to pay. Later, in a fit of rage, the boy's grandfather threw the chart and put his grandson ahead to gain sympathy. No, IMC employee has thrown the cart. However, senior officials ordered an enquiry on the incident to find who is at fault." He claimed that after such a controversial incident IMC team might have not fined the boy and his grandfather and they left the place.
According to information, the boy's name is Paras Raikwar. He also has a brother Nilesh Raikwar. They both are orphans and live with their grandfather in a room at a cemetery in Pipliyahana area.
BJP senior leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat had lambasted IMC on the issue and alleged that corporation employees "extort " money from theelewalas and shopkeepers for letting them do business.
On the other hand, it was claimed that Member of Legislative Assembly from Indore constituency number 2 (MLA Indore-2), Ramesh Mendola came ahead to help the boy and called him at his residence.
