Indore: Video of IMC employees 'harassing' street vendors goes viral, Adl Commissioner denies allegation

IMC Commissioner, Devendra Singh said, "When the team reached at the spot to impose fine on the boy's grandfather, he denied to pay. Later, in a fit of rage, the boy's grandfather threw the chart and put his grandson ahead to gain sympathy. No, IMC employee has thrown the cart. However, senior officials ordered an enquiry on the incident to find who is at fault." He claimed that after such a controversial incident IMC team might have not fined the boy and his grandfather and they left the place.

According to information, the boy's name is Paras Raikwar. He also has a brother Nilesh Raikwar. They both are orphans and live with their grandfather in a room at a cemetery in Pipliyahana area.

BJP senior leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat had lambasted IMC on the issue and alleged that corporation employees "extort " money from theelewalas and shopkeepers for letting them do business.

On the other hand, it was claimed that Member of Legislative Assembly from Indore constituency number 2 (MLA Indore-2), Ramesh Mendola came ahead to help the boy and called him at his residence.