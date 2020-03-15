Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs lodged in Jaipur, reach Bhopal

BHOPAL: Congress MLAs who were lodged in a Jaipur resort following the political crisis in the state reached Bhopal on Sunday.

As they reached Bhopal, the team of doctors conducted medical examination related to Coronavirus.

MLAs were brought to a hotel situated in MP Nagar area, in three buses. Police security was engaged to provide safe route to the hotel.

Some of the ministers who were part of the group left to Mantralaya for cabinet meeting.

But before going for the Congress Legislature Party meeting organise at the CM House a team of doctors conducted their health check up eyeing the Corona infection.

IEC bureau director Sapna Lowanshi informed that a team of three doctors have screened all the MLAs and none of them have been found to be infected with Coronavirus.

The MLAs attended the CLP meeting and the CM Kamal Nath presented the Assembly plan to face the floor test.

CM asked them to ensure give 100 percent attendance in the Assembly and also to gave the tips to overpower the opposition.

Congress on Saturday issued a whip to all its MLAs for the legislative assembly session, which is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 13.

As many as 22 Congress legislators have resigned from the party following Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation earlier this week, putting Chief Minister Nath-led government in crisis.

BJP MLAs reach Bhopal: On the other hand the BJP MLAs camping in Manesar Haryana, have reached Bhopal on the intervening night of Sunday. Sources informed that after reaching Bhopal they were boarded in a private hotel. On Monday there they will attend the Assembly session.