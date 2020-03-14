Madhya Pradesh: Chances of Kamal Nath govt’s survival is 50-50, says Ram Niwas Rawat, Congress working president

BHOPAL: Congress state working president Ram Niwas Rawat is skeptical about government surviving the current political turmoil. Replying to a question he said that chances of government survival remains fifty-fifty.

Known to be a Scindia loyalist, Rawat said that about ten rebel MLAs who were taken to Bengaluru are now repenting the decision and are worried about their political future. “They feel that they have committed hara-kiri,” said Rawat.

Rawat said that he had worked with Scindia closely for a long time and was sad on his decision to leave the party. Terming Scindia as ‘Vibhishan’ by BJP’s senior leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was unfortunate and his position in the BJP could be understood by this fact.

He said that during these developments senior Congress leaders had offered them Rajya Sabha seat but he said he refused the offer to show his loyalty towards party and not to be termed opportunistic.