Madhya Pradesh: Congress makes jibe at giving freehand to ministers

Bhopal: The Congress, on Monday, made a jibe at the state government over giving a freehand to the ministers. At a function held to open the Gwalior Trade Fair, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Chouhan that if the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, Omprakash Saklecha, was given a freehand, there would be several events at the trade fair site.

After Pragati Maidan in Delhi, Gwalior is another permanent place where such fairs are held.

Reacting to Tomar’s advice, in his address, Chouhan said his government was not like the one led by Kamal Nath. Every minister in his government had been given a freehand, Chouhan stated.

The Congress’s media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, said the officers, not the ministers, had been given a freehand in the Shivraj-led government. Ministers would certify that, he said, adding that it was Kamal Nath who had given a freehand to his ministers in development work.

General secretary of the PCC media cell KK Mishra said giving a freehand would have after-effects.