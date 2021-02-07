Madhya Pradesh: No registration tax for vehicles bought at Gwalior Trade Fair

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that exemption would be given on registration tax of vehicles purchased at the Gwalior Trade Fair. He was addressing the Udghoshana programme organised by the Gwalior Trade Fair Authority at the Kala Rangmanch Mela Ground on Sunday.

Chouhan said that the historical and ancient fair of Gwalior, which was being organised for 105 years, would begin on February 15. Gwalior’s trade fair has enjoyed a distinctive place since 1905. The fair was started by Kailashvasi Madhavrao Scindia. To boost the identity of the fair, the event will be made even grander after consultation with everyone.

Chouhan said that work would be done on the roadmap of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Gwalior’. He said that the district administration had been instructed to prepare a plan for the continuous use of the fair premises to boost industry and trade in Gwalior.

‘8 months in a year’

"History is witness that whenever there’s a discussion on the holding — and expansion — of fairs in society, the ancient and historical fair of Gwalior is mentioned first. As the Gwalior Trade Fair has adequate infrastructure, the fair can be organised for 8 months of the year by expanding it." - Narendra Singh Tomar, Union minister

‘A historic moment’

"It’s a historic moment — not only for Gwalior but for the whole of Madhya Pradesh — that this historical and ancient fair, which has been taking place for more than 100 years, was started by the ancestors of the Scindia family. The fair was started as an animal fair, which was gradually expanded by late Madhavrao Scindia and it became famous as a trade fair. The fair enjoys a a distinct image and identity all over the country." - Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP