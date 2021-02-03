State Budget 2021-'22: Experts share ideas with chief minister for 'Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh budget of financial year 2021-22 will have the revolutionary step in making Atmanirbhar MP, said the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while chairing a meeting of economists and subject experts, here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister is taking the suggestions from the subject experts and from the economists to prepare the state budget. The director of the AIIMS, Bhopal Sarman Singh has suggested setting up of 3 to 4 oxcygin production plants in the state.

MP Nursing Homes' Association president Dr Jitendra Jamdar called for boosting medical tourism in the state and also sought the setting up of a virology lab. MD of Central Bank of India Pallav Mahaptra spoke about boosting the agriculture infrastructure and steps required for the labour sector in the state. The CMD of NBARD, TS Raji, suggested increasing the number of micro-irrigation projects in the state. The NGO director of Pradan was for allocating special funds for tribal and Dalit women. He added that, in the state, there were ample possibilities in the field of poultry farming.

The chairman of the Sagar Group, Sudhir Agarwal, stating that the quality of cotton in the state was one of the finest in the nation, suggested establishing a Textile Park. He also called for preparing a master plan of Bhopal city. Volvo Eicher MD Vinod Agarwal was for giving preference to home projects. The MD of Sintex said that subsidised electricity should be provided to industries.

The director of the Maxon group Rajendra Patel suggested bringing down the logistic cost in the state. The general secretary of Laghu Bharti Rajesh Mishra said that required infrastructure should be set up at block and tehsil level to promote industrial development in the area. The vice chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi Technical University Sunil Kumar suggested for setting up of state education commission.

The president of CBSE schools Anil Dhupad said that to make state an educational hub, steps should be taken to invite big school groups to the state. Vivek Sende of Vidhya Bharti was for established commerce and agriculture faculty in the schools. President of AFRC Dr Ravindra too seconded it and also suggested setting up of smart classes in the colleges.