Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders filed petition to scuttle panchayat polls, says BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party has said that Congress is making all efforts to scuttle panchayat polls. Petitioners who have taken the matter to court are prominent Congress leaders. Moreover, the lawyer representing the petitioners in the case is a Congress MP, state BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the petitioners and Congress leaders Syed Zaffar and Jaya Thakur feel abandoned by the party. Congress has distanced itself from the petitioners saying that it was their individual decision. Former minister Kamleshwar Patel had said that Congress will not take legal recourse against state government’s decision of holding panchayat elections. However, he added that Congress will support people who have gone to court.

Syed Zaffar is the vice president of media department and state spokesperson of Congress while Jaya Thakur is a Congress leader from Damoh.

“I took the issue to court as BJP is trying to do away with the provision of reservation and rotation provided to us by the Constitution under garb of an ordinance. I have approached the court in individual capacity and in the interest of people. I think that Congress party will support me to save the Constitution,” said Zaffar.

State BJP president VD Sharma said that it is for the people to judge and decide. The affiliation of the person who has filed the petition and lawyer who represented him in the High Court are well-known. “Our stand stands vindicated that Congress is trying to scuttle and run away from the election process,” said Sharma.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 09:06 PM IST