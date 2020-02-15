Madhya Pradesh: Congress holds demo to ‘expose Modi govt’s conspiracy to end reservation’

BHOPAL: Congress, which staged demonstration at Board Office over reservation on Saturday, reiterated its resolve to fight against BJP and RSS conspiracy to erase reservation" for Scheduled Caste(SC) and Scheduled Tribes(ST) and other backward class(OBC). Demonstration was to ‘expose the Modi government's conspiracy to end reservation’for SC, ST and OBC.

Party leaders handed over memorandum addressing to President, demanding reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes(ST). BJP led Central government should undo the Supreme Court judgment, which made clear that state governments are not bound to provide reservation to SC, ST and OBC communities.

PCC acting president Surendra Chaudhary, addressing agitating party members, said, “BJP is trying to undermine Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s constitution which has given right of reservations to SC/ST and OBC.” He further said, “ BJP is creating confusion in SC/ST by raising its voice and by speaking lie. But now time has come, we should stand united to fight against their motif.”

Congress backward cell president Rajmani Patel said, “It is double standard of BJP led Central Government which is hurting sentiments of SC/ST and OBC.”

PCC general secretary Rajiv Singh said, “ The main object of the demonstration was to expose the malafide intension of BJP as well as RSS. We have to fight together for the rights of backward class.”