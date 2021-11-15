Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands FIR against Kangana

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress workers held a protest against actor Kangana Ranautís statement on Indiaís independence in the city on Sunday.

After the protest, the party workers and office-bearers reached the police station and demanded a case of sedition against Ranaut.

President of the district Congress Mithilesh Jain said that the British had taken the country into their clutches.

To free the country from the clutches of the British, Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad and others fought for the countryís independence, Jain said.

Thousands of Indians laid down their lives, he said, adding that the 50 years of struggle forced the British to leave the country.

At a function in Delhi, Ranaut said that the country had obtained independence from the British through begging.

Her statement is an offence to those who sacrificed their lives for independence, said Congressís rural committee president, Guman Singh.

The Congress workers appealed to the police to register an FIR against Ranaut and take back the Padmashri Award given to her.

The Congress workers also took out a march from Piprodh village to Padua to raise awareness among people about the rising prices of essential commodities. Jain and Singh led the march and appealed to people to oust the BJP government from the Centre and from the state.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 12:37 AM IST